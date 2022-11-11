Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three killed in explosion at Tadepalligudem cracker unit

The health condition of the injured, admitted at a hospital in Rajamahendravaram, is reported to be critical.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three people were killed, while one was severely injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kadiyadda village of Tadepalligudem mandal, West Godavari district on Thursday.The health condition of the injured, admitted at a hospital in Rajamahendravaram, is reported to be critical. The owner of the firecracker unit, P Annavaram, was taken into police custody.Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased and directed authorities to extend best treatment to the injured.

The explosion that occurred around 7.30 pm shook Kadiyadda and other surrounding villages. People rushed out of their houses on hearing the loud noise. They saw fire and smoke bellowing on the village outskirts, where the firecracker unit was located.Police teams and fire tenders rushed to the spot and controlled the situation after much efforts.The reason for the blast is yet to be ascertained.

According to Eluru Range DIG Palraju and West Godavari district Collector P Prashanti, two persons died on the spot, with one of them blown to bits. Another person succumbed to the burns while undergoing treatment at a hospital.Prashanti explained that the firecracker unit had a license, however it was yet to be ascertained if there were any violations. “In depth enquiry has been ordered into the incident,” she said.

Stating that there were 10 employees present at the time of the blast, the DIG said the unit had to be closed at 5 pm, as per law.“It seems like the owner had asked four of the workers to come to the unit to fulfil new orders. Investigation is underway to ascertain the reason for the blast,” he noted.  On learning about the incident, Dy CM (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana visited the spot and assured help to the injured and families of the deceased.

