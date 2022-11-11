Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC govt running liquor mafia: TDP

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh alleged that the YSRC government was subjecting the common man to various kinds of harassment.

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

Image used for representation purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coming down heavily on the YSRC government, Opposition TDP  alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not fulfil even a single promise made to the people of the State. Pointing out the arrest of Sarath Chandra Reddy, the brother of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy’s son-in-law by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, the TDP sought to know what YSRC leaders, including Jagan, would tell the people on his arrest.

In a video message released to the media on Thursday, TDP MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao charged that the YSRC government was running a liquor mafia in the State under the directions of the Chief Minister.
Though the TDP complained to different agencies on the illegal liquor business being operated by the AP government, no inquiry has been taken up so far, he said and urged the Centre to conduct an inquiry by the ED and CBI into the scam.

Speaking to media at the party headquarters, TDP general secretary Panchumarthi Anuradha said Jagan, who came to power by promising that he would impose prohibition, had taken a U-turn and started encouraging liquor mafia after becoming CM. “It is really shameful that Jagan is talking about the health sector, particularly about public health, as he is behind running the sand, mining, medical and liquor mafia,” she alleged.

Common man suffering in YSRC rule: Lokesh

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh alleged that the YSRC government was subjecting the common man to various kinds of harassment. Taking part in ‘Badude Badudu’ at Prakash Nagar in Tadepalli on Thursday, he said the people were suffering a lot due to various taxes imposed on them.

