Do justice to AP, Congress urges PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Sake Sailajanath wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remind him of the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in implementing the assurances given to the State at the time of bifurcation. In the letter, the APCC chief said though the State was promised Special Category Status during the bifurcation, besides funds for the development of backward districts in AP and Polavaram irrigation project, none of the promises were kept. “The PM’s silence on the issue of capital Amaravati is not correct though farmers of the capital region have been agitating against the three capital proposal of CM Jagan,” he opined.