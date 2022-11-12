Home States Andhra Pradesh

Do justice to AP, Congress urges PM Modi

“The PM’s silence on the issue of capital Amaravati  is not correct though farmers of the capital region have been agitating against the three capital proposal of CM Jagan,” Sailajanath opined.

Published: 12th November 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Sake Sailajanath wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remind him of the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in implementing the assurances given to the State at the time of bifurcation.

In the letter, the APCC chief said though the State was promised Special Category Status during the bifurcation, besides funds for the development of backward districts in AP and Polavaram irrigation project, none of the promises were kept.

“The PM’s silence on the issue of capital Amaravati  is not correct though farmers of the capital region have been agitating against the three capital proposal of CM Jagan,” he opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Narendra Modi
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp