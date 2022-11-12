Home States Andhra Pradesh

Education a weapon for empowerment: Jagan

Our government has laid more emphasis on education. We want to ensure a better future to children.

Medicos greet CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the unveiling ceremony of the platinum jubilee pylon of Guntur Medical College on Friday

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating the State government’s commitment to the economic uplift of Muslim minorities, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday underlined the importance of education.Participating in a programme organised at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandri in Guntur city to mark the National Education Day and Minorities Welfare Day, he said education is the only weapon which helps one overcome challenges in the competitive world. “Our government has laid more emphasis on education. We want to ensure a better future to children. Hence, we have introduced English medium education in government schools,” he explained.

Hailing the contribution of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education minister of the country, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Education Day, he said Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary is also being celebrated as the Minorities Welfare Day in AP since 2008 after the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy took a decision to this effect.

Mentioning the request for removal of SSC pass norm as one of the eligibility criterion to avail the YSR Shadi Thofa scheme, said, “If the provision of Class X pass is exempted, there will be a setback. My intention is that Muslim students should study for their bright future.” “If my father took two steps for minorities welfare, I am ready to take four steps to ensure their betterment,” he said.

