Funds for UGD work to benefit citizens: Guntur Municipal Corp

Published: 12th November 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced fund of Rs 367 crore for the UGD works and flyover extension in the city. The CM participated in Minority Welfare Day celebrations here on Friday and announced release of Rs 236 crore for the completion of UGD work and a special fund of Rs 131 crores for the long pending extension work of Shankarvilas flyover and setting up reading room at Shadikhana in Sthambalagaruvu.

Speaking at the occasion, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said,”The funds approved for the completion of UGD works would end the woes of commuters facing severe inconvenience due to the damaged roads.”

“Shankarvilas railway over bridge extension works which have been on cards for the past few years would solve the traffic issues, as the bridge connects Guntur east and west constituencies,” added she.She appreciated the public health department, engineering, town planning officials and sanitation workers for the arrangements.

