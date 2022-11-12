Jagan inaugurates Rs 200 crore spices processing unit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated ITC’s Global Spices Processing Facility at Yedlapadu in Palnadu district on Friday.Asserting that the Rs 200-crore unit will be a boon to 14,000 farmers in the region, Jagan said the plant will provide 1,500 direct and indirect jobs.

Addressing a gathering, he said, “The food processing facility also stands testimony to government’s cooperation and sincerity.”ITC’s facility has a capacity to process 20,400 metric tonnes of chillies, besides 15 other spices like ginger, turmeric, coriander and cardamom.While the first phase is ready, the second phase will be completed in another 15 months.

“Once both the phases of the unit are ready, it would be the largest spice processing facility in Asia. The plant will cater to all processing needs, including cleaning, grading, grinding, steam sterilisation, de-stemming and packaging, Jagan pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri explained, “The plant is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and conforms to all global standards of safe food production as per the requirements of global customers. It will be aligned to our philosophy of sustainable and inclusive growth.”

The ITC chairman was all praises for the State government and its initiatives to achieve first rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) consecutively for three years. Referring to the government’s future plans, the Chief Minister said, “We are planning to set up food processing units in all 26 districts with an estimated cost of Rs 3,450 crore to ensure better remunerative prices to the farmers. The units will also create 33,000 jobs.”

In the first phase, he explained that foundation stone for 10 units, to be set up with an outlay of Rs 1,350 crore, would be laid in January or February next year. “All 26 units will be functional in the next 2-3 years and once they are operational, they will emerge as a great boon to farmers,” Jagan asserted.

Noting that States are ranked based on the inputs of industrialists and investors, Jagan said, “Achieving first rank in EoDB index under such circumstances for three years consecutively is a hallmark of great change.”

