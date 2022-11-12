Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu from Nov 23

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The famous and historical Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu would be celebrated from November 23 to November 27, announced the Palnati Veerachara Pithadhipathi Pidugu Trun Chennakesava on Friday.The celebrations will start on Karthika Amavasya which is on November 23 with Rachagavu. Rayabaram would be held on November 24, Mandaporu on 25, Kodiporu on 26, and Kallipadu on 27.

These utsavalu are conducted every year to mark the famous Palnati Yuddham fought between brothers Nalagama Raju, and Malideva Raju in 1182 CE on the banks of Naguleru village in Karempudi village. Palnati Yuddham war heroes constructed Palnati Veerula Gudi at Karampudi and utsavalu have been organized by the villagers to remember the sacrifices of martyrs. They worship the swords, knives, and other weapons used in the Palnadti Yuddham.

