Pawan Kalyan meets PM Modi after eight years

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at INS Chola in the Eastern Naval Command here on Friday. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes. In a very brief interaction with the media after emerging out from the meeting with the Prime Minister, Pawan Kalyan said he met Modi after eight years. “I met him last time in 2014 after he won the election and became the PM,” he said, terming the meeting significant.

The Prime Minister has emphasised on development of the State and unity of Telugu people. “He enquired about several issues regarding the State and I told him whatever I know. Modi’s visit bodes well for the State and its people. The meeting will herald good days for the State,” the JSP chief felt.



Refusing to take questions, Pawan Kalyan said he will speak more later and left for the hotel, where he will be staying for the next two days. Later, he held a meeting with Jana Sena leaders and reportedly explained what he had discussed with Modi.

BJP meet focuses on strengthening party in AP

The BJP core committee meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night mainly focused on strengthening the party and its expansion in Andhra Pradesh. Briefing media after the meeting, State BJP president Somu Veerraju said several significant issues pertaining to the State and the party were discussed with Modi. Thanking people of Visakhapatnam for their wonderful reception to Modi, the State BJP chief said the Prime Minister shared his thoughts as to how best to reach out to the people and explain what the Centre has been doing for AP’s growth. “The interaction with Modi is inspiring,” Veerraju said

