Home States Andhra Pradesh

People vexed with YSRC rule: Congress

Alleging that Rs 200 fee was being collected from outpatients at SVIMS, he demanded that medical services be provided free of cost to the poor people.

Published: 12th November 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former MP and Congress Working Committee special invitee Chinta Mohan on Friday said the people were vexed with the ‘inefficient rule’ of the YSRC government in the State. Speaking after distributing pamphlets of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Tirupati, the former MP said the people were also unhappy with the BJP government at the Centre.

Alleging that Rs 200 fee was being collected from outpatients at SVIMS, he demanded that medical services be provided free of cost to the poor people. He said the Congress would distribute pattas to the downtrodden people having DKT lands in the State if it comes to power in the State.

The Congress would focus on housing for the poor if it the party was voted to power in the next elections, besides taking several initiatives for the economic uplift of the downtrodden and weaker sections, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinta Mohan Congress YSRC 
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp