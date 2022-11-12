People vexed with YSRC rule: Congress

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former MP and Congress Working Committee special invitee Chinta Mohan on Friday said the people were vexed with the ‘inefficient rule’ of the YSRC government in the State. Speaking after distributing pamphlets of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Tirupati, the former MP said the people were also unhappy with the BJP government at the Centre.

Alleging that Rs 200 fee was being collected from outpatients at SVIMS, he demanded that medical services be provided free of cost to the poor people. He said the Congress would distribute pattas to the downtrodden people having DKT lands in the State if it comes to power in the State.

The Congress would focus on housing for the poor if it the party was voted to power in the next elections, besides taking several initiatives for the economic uplift of the downtrodden and weaker sections, he added.

