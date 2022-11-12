PM Modi lands in Vizag, receives rousing welcome

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing welcome as he arrived in the City of Destiny for a two-day visit on Friday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, along with a host of ministers and officials, received Modi at INS Dega.

Modi arrived from Madurai around 8.03 pm, half hour behind schedule. After a brief meeting with Jagan and his cabinet colleagues, the Prime Minister set off for the roadshow amid much fanfare. The rally covered 1.5 km between Maruti Junction and INS Chola at Eastern Naval Command. All along the route, a number of people greeted Modi with applause and flowers. Slogans such as ‘Modi, Modi,’ and ‘Bharat Maata Ki Jai’ reverberated in the Port City.

BJP State chief Somu Veeraraju was also allowed with the Prime Minister’s convoy. Security was beefed up in Visakhapatnam at every strategic location. The roadshow lasted for around 30 minutes. Following this, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met the Prime Minister at INS Chola and discussed political developments in the State.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a core committee meeting with BJP leaders in the State. On Saturday, the Prime Minister will lay foundation stone and inaugurate nine projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore, at Andhra University Engineering College ground.The projects are expected to boost the prospects of the Steel City.

2 lakh to attend Modi’s public meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a public meeting at AU Engineering College ground on Saturday. The venue has been decked up as over two lakh people are expected to attend the meeting. The Prime Minister will arrive at the venue at 10 am. He will be received by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. After the meeting, Modi will immediately leave for the airport and head to Delhi.

