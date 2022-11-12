Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi lands in Vizag, receives rousing welcome

The rally covered 1.5 km between Maruti Junction and INS Chola at Eastern Naval Command.

Published: 12th November 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan, Governor Harichandan receiving PM Modi at INS Dega | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing welcome as he arrived in the City of Destiny for a two-day visit on Friday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, along with a host of ministers and officials, received Modi at INS Dega.    

Modi arrived from Madurai around 8.03 pm, half hour behind schedule. After a brief meeting with Jagan and his cabinet colleagues, the Prime Minister set off for the roadshow amid much fanfare. The rally covered 1.5 km between Maruti Junction and INS Chola at Eastern Naval Command. All along the route, a number of people greeted Modi with applause and flowers. Slogans such as ‘Modi, Modi,’ and ‘Bharat Maata Ki Jai’ reverberated in the Port City.  

BJP State chief Somu Veeraraju was also allowed with the Prime Minister’s convoy. Security was beefed up in Visakhapatnam at every strategic location. The roadshow lasted for around 30 minutes. Following this, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met the Prime Minister at INS Chola and discussed political developments in the State.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a core committee meeting with BJP leaders in the State. On Saturday, the Prime Minister will lay foundation stone and inaugurate nine projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore, at Andhra University Engineering College ground.The projects are expected to boost the prospects of the Steel City.

2 lakh to attend Modi’s public meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a public meeting at AU Engineering College ground on Saturday. The venue has been decked up as over two lakh people are expected to attend the meeting. The Prime Minister will arrive at the venue at 10 am. He will be received by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. After the meeting, Modi will immediately leave for the airport and head to Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Jagan Mohan Reddy Vizag
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp