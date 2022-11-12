Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revenue staff sports competitions begin at Acharya Nagarjuna University

Deputy Collector and PV Sindhu said that the sports are not only about winning and losing, but it develops skills and increase confidence in the athletes.

Published: 12th November 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

ANU

Acharya Nagarjuna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad along with PV Sindhu on Friday inaugurated the sixth State Level Revenue Sports and Cultural Fest, 2022 at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Revenue Services Association State President Boppraju said that in order to provide some relaxation from work stress, sports and cultural programs are conducted for revenue department employees in the state. He expressed gratitude to the state government for granting special leave for the employees who are participating in the competitions.

International Badminton player PV Sindhu said that sports would provide help in the development of mental health and physical fitness and gave a note that everyone should include sports in their busy lifestyle. She lauded APRSA for conducting sports competitions for their staff to increase their spirits and provide some relaxation.

Deputy Collector and PV Sindhu said that the sports are not only about winning and losing, but it develops skills and increase confidence in the athletes.As many as 1200 athletes from 26 districts will participate in these competitions. Principal Secretary Vani Mohan, Bapatla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, SAAP Managing Mirector M Prabhakar Reddy & others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Acharya Nagarjuna University
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp