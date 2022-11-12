Revenue staff sports competitions begin at Acharya Nagarjuna University

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad along with PV Sindhu on Friday inaugurated the sixth State Level Revenue Sports and Cultural Fest, 2022 at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Revenue Services Association State President Boppraju said that in order to provide some relaxation from work stress, sports and cultural programs are conducted for revenue department employees in the state. He expressed gratitude to the state government for granting special leave for the employees who are participating in the competitions.

International Badminton player PV Sindhu said that sports would provide help in the development of mental health and physical fitness and gave a note that everyone should include sports in their busy lifestyle. She lauded APRSA for conducting sports competitions for their staff to increase their spirits and provide some relaxation.

Deputy Collector and PV Sindhu said that the sports are not only about winning and losing, but it develops skills and increase confidence in the athletes.As many as 1200 athletes from 26 districts will participate in these competitions. Principal Secretary Vani Mohan, Bapatla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, SAAP Managing Mirector M Prabhakar Reddy & others were present.

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad along with PV Sindhu on Friday inaugurated the sixth State Level Revenue Sports and Cultural Fest, 2022 at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. Speaking on the occasion, AP Revenue Services Association State President Boppraju said that in order to provide some relaxation from work stress, sports and cultural programs are conducted for revenue department employees in the state. He expressed gratitude to the state government for granting special leave for the employees who are participating in the competitions. International Badminton player PV Sindhu said that sports would provide help in the development of mental health and physical fitness and gave a note that everyone should include sports in their busy lifestyle. She lauded APRSA for conducting sports competitions for their staff to increase their spirits and provide some relaxation. Deputy Collector and PV Sindhu said that the sports are not only about winning and losing, but it develops skills and increase confidence in the athletes.As many as 1200 athletes from 26 districts will participate in these competitions. Principal Secretary Vani Mohan, Bapatla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, SAAP Managing Mirector M Prabhakar Reddy & others were present.