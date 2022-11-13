98.3% of total 61,948 schools in AP have functional toilets: UDISE+ report

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Of the total 61,948 schools in Andhra Pradesh, 98.3% of them have functional toilet facility, a report by the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2021-22 revealed. According to the study, 2,103 of the total schools (3.4%), including government, government-aided, private unaided, and others, did not have functional toilet facility for girls. On the other hand, 8,881 schools in the State (14.6%) do not have functional toilet facility for boys. While 5.3% of schools in India did not have functional toilet facility for girls, the percentage stood at 21.2 in Telangana. On the other hand, 7.3% of schools across the country and 30% in Telangana did not have functional toilet facility for boys.

Among other States, 0.4% of schools in Tamil Nadu, 0.5% in Kerala, 2.1% in Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, 5.4% in Maharashtra and 9.8% in Odisha do not have functional toilets for girls. Meanwhile, 0.1% of schools in Tamil Nadu, 0.9% in Kerala, 4.7% in Karnataka, 5.9% in Chhattisgarh, 7.6% in Maharashtra and 11.2 % in Odisha do not have functional toilets for boys.

According to the report, schools with functional toilets in Andhra Pradesh has increased by 2.82% in 2021-22 to 98.3% from 95.48%in 2020-21. When it comes to girls and co-education schools, 96.6% of them have functional toilets in 2021-22 as against 78.32% in 2020-21.

The percentage of schools with availability of toilets for boys and functional facilities was 85.4 in 2021-22, compared to 69.54% in 2020-21, up by 15.86%.

“Due to the lack of proper facilities for girls in toilets, they face several issues and often dropout from studies. The situation is worse during their periods. Sometimes, they even contract infections,” D Rama Devi, State secretary of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), pointed out.

Elaborating further, she said, “Girls studying in 2,103 schools across the State are facing such problems. On the other hand, there are no toilets for boys in 8,259 schools. The State government should take measures to provide toilet facility for 100% of schools. Although Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF) of Rs 2,000 is being deducted from Amma Vodi, washrooms are not cleaned in many schools.”

