Awareness programme held at GGH

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Dr P Ashok Babu along with AP State Family Welfare Department Commissioner J Niwas participated in an awareness program on the prevention of pneumonia in children ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) at Guntur GGH on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok said that the state stood first in entire nation by utilizing the services of ASHA workers and providing better medical services to the people and children. J Niwas suggested that the ANM workers should identify the infants and children suffering with pneumonia in their localities and take them to the nearby health centres.

