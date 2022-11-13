BJP thanks people for success of PM Modi’s Vizag visit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju thanked people and party functionaries for making the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vizag a grand success. Speaking to party leaders from North Coastal Andhra in Visakhapatnam after the conclusion of PM’s visit, Veerraju said different wings of the party coordinated well in making Shobha Yatra a grand success. He was all praise for local leaders who ensured a mammoth turnout to make the public meeting a grand success. “During the core committee meeting on Friday night we have discussed the future course of action and the party’s local leadership needs to play a vital role in transforming it into a reality,” he said. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the turnout at the public meeting was more than expected and observed that many were struck in the traffic and could not make it to the venue in time. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown his commitment to the development of the State, which reflected in his speech,” he observed.