Botcha defends constructions on Rushikonda

Botcha said the PM’s public meeting was a government programme.

Published: 13th November 2022 05:52 AM

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday said there was nothing wrong in constructing a building atop Rushikonda hill. Speaking to mediapersons, he said there was a tourism guest house and in its place a building is being constructed. When there are buildings like IT park, Ramanaidu studio and TTD temple on  the hills in the area, construction on Rushikonda is being objected by some people, he said.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi complained against the government instead of seeking steps for the interests of the State. It showed Pawan Kalyan’s lack of knowledge, he alleged.

Botcha said the PM’s public meeting was a government programme. He said they welcomed the visit of Modi to North Coastal Andhra and development project worth Rs 10,000 crore were launched on the occasion.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became a role model as his speech sent a good message that the government has no political agenda but has only development agenda. Interests of the State are of utmost priority for the Chief Minister, he said and added that he wants development of north Andhra, he said.

Lakhs of people attended the PM’s meeting because they have immense faith in the YSRC government. At least now, Opposition parties and their leaders should realise the people’s aspirations, he said. “There are two groups in BJP. While one group is BJP batch the other is TDP batch,” the Education Minister ridiculed.

He questioned the rationale behind Pawan Kalyan’s scheduled visit to Gunkalam in Vizianagaram district to see Jagananna layout. Gunkalam layout is the biggest layout in North Coastal Andhra where 12,000 house site pattas were given in 400 acres and houses were sanctioned for 10,000 people. The layout will transform into a township in near future. Basic infrastructure will be developed in all other layouts in the State soon, he averred.  

