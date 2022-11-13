Chirala Green Leaf Threshing plant crosses a milestone of 100 years

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Chirala Green Leaf Threshing plant, the largest threshing factory of ITC, which has been providing employment opportunities to local people and assisting farmers has crossed a historic milestone of 100 years.

Speaking on the occasion, SBU Chief Executive, Agri Business and Leaf Tobacco Business, ITC Ramaprasad said that the state-of-the-art Chirala factory has been a pioneer in the areas of energy conservation, mechanization, automation, and digitalization, and is known as a testing ground for path-breaking innovations.

Since the establishment of the plant in 1922, this factory has played a major role in employing the local people and enabling economic growth in the area.

He said the factory has adopted several sustainable energy practices including a low carbon growth path and has been running on the green power through ITC’s 46 MW Wind Park in Anatapur. The plant targets to achieve a renewable energy share of 94% in 2029-2039 from 2% in 2018-19. The unit is also an exemplar in waste management, recycling more than 99% of its generated waste, Ramaprasad informed.

The factory has won several awards for the safety of the environment and also conferred with Sarva Sreshta Puraskar Gold award by the National Safety Council. It has been receiving the Sword of Honour award from the British Safety Council for 14 years and also won Platinum Award for Systematic and Sustainable Energy Performance from Society of Energy Engineers and Managers among others, he added.

He congratulated farmers, customers, partners, and employees for their contribution in achieving this milestone and encouraged them to work for an even brighter future and the conservation of ecosystem.

