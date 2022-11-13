Pawan Kalyan visits Rushikonda

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday evening visited Rushikonda where the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) allegedly undertook extensive excavation and construction activity over a much larger extent than permitted. He was accompanied by PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar and GVMC corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav.

After observing the excavations on the hill from a distance, Pawan left the place. Murthy Yadav filed a petition in the High Court and another case in the Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal against excavations on Rushikonda. He explained the details of excavations done on the hill to Pawan Kalyan. Earlier, he went to Timmapuram beach.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday evening visited Rushikonda where the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) allegedly undertook extensive excavation and construction activity over a much larger extent than permitted. He was accompanied by PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar and GVMC corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav. After observing the excavations on the hill from a distance, Pawan left the place. Murthy Yadav filed a petition in the High Court and another case in the Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal against excavations on Rushikonda. He explained the details of excavations done on the hill to Pawan Kalyan. Earlier, he went to Timmapuram beach.