Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan visits Rushikonda

He explained the details of excavations done on the hill to Pawan Kalyan. Earlier, he went to Timmapuram beach.

Published: 13th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday evening visited Rushikonda where the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) allegedly undertook extensive excavation and construction activity over a much larger extent than permitted. He was accompanied by PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar and GVMC corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav.

After observing the excavations on the hill from a distance, Pawan left the place. Murthy Yadav filed a petition in the High Court and another case in the Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal against excavations on Rushikonda. He explained the details of excavations done on the hill to Pawan Kalyan. Earlier, he went to Timmapuram beach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Rushikonda
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp