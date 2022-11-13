Relationship with Centre beyond politics and parties: Jagan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In utter contrast to Telangana, there was visible bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the former’s visit to the city on Saturday. Addressing an impressive gathering with the Prime Minister on the stage, the Chief Minister asserted, “We have no agenda other than the State’s interests and its development. And, there will be none in the future. Our relationship with the Centre is beyond politics and so is our relationship with the Prime Minister.”

That the relationship between the two leaders is cordial was evident not only from this assertion, but also from the vibes between the two on the stage. Nonetheless, the Chief Minister tread a fine balance by also highlighting the unfulfilled provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act – reminding the Prime Minister of the injustice meted out to the State while underscoring the development made possible with his help.

Stressing that the wounds of the State bifurcation eight years ago are yet to heal, he appealed to the Prime Minister to help the State recover and contribute to the nation’s development. “Every institute you announce for the State, every additional rupee you allocate with a large heart, will greatly help in reconstruction of the State,” he said.

Recalling that he had on several occasions brought these issues to his notice, the Chief Minister urged him to consider his appeals on unresolved issues of the Reorganisation Act, Polavaram Project, Special Category Status, privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the promised Railway Zone for Vizag.

The Chief Minister, who began his speech likening the turnout to an ocean, said it reminded him of people’s poet and balladeer Vangapandu’s famous lyric -- “Em Pillado Eldamostava…” and Vastunnai Vastunnai Avigo.. Jagannadha Rathachakrallu of famous revolutionary writer Sri Sri, social reformer Gurazada’s -- Desamante Matti Kadhoi Desamante Manushuloyi.

He thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of people for laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects worth Rs 10,742 crore, and sought the continued support of the Centre. Apparently conscious of the Opposition’s allegations of fiscal imprudence of his government, Jagan clarified that the State government made proper use of every penny and the Centre-allotted funds transparently for the welfare of the people and ushering in revolutionary changes in the fields of education, agriculture, women’s welfare, medical and health, social justice, development and decentralisation.

Positive vibes between Jagan and Modi

“We have been doing what all we could as a State government and my humble request to you is to extend us your cooperation and help with benevolence and generosity, which would take forward our welfare and developmental activities,” he urged Modi.

His address wasn’t political, but between the lines, it sought to deflate the Opposition parties and blunt their onslaught against his government, YSRC sources told TNIE.

Deflate, because the positive vibes between Jagan and Modi would be an eyesore to the TDP and in particular the Jana Sena and they pointed out, claiming that by also highlighting the State’s unresolved issues in front of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jagan Mohan Reddy showed he was not the one to compromise the State’s interests.

WILL MODI-JAGAN BONHOMIE DEFLATE OPPN?

