Aircraft on trailer stuck at Bapatla underpass in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Korisapadu underpass in Bapatla district turned into a photo booth after an old aeroplane, bought by Hyderabad’s Pista House, was stuck on Saturday.

The incident came to light after its video went viral on social media platforms. Several people eagerly rushed to the spot to click selfies. Police said, Ch Shiva Shankar, a resident of Hyderabad who runs Pista House, a popular food chain, bought a used aircraft to set up an aeroplane restaurant.

The plane, while being shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad on the trailer of a truck, was stuck at Korisepadu late on Saturday. In view of maintenance works at Medarametla, officials had closed the Addanki to Hyderabad service road. Vehicles headed to Hyderabad were diverted through the Korisapadu underpass.

Traffic was disrupted for a few hours after the plane was stuck.

Medarametla police rushed to the spot after they received information and initiated action to help the aircraft pass through the underpass. After a couple of hours, the truck driver managed to pass through the underpass without causing any damage to the aeroplane.

Speaking to TNIE, Medametla SI Siva Kumar said the driver was unaware of the traffic diversion and was unsure whether the vehicle could pass through the underpass, so he stopped at the spot to prevent any damage to the plane.

GUNTUR: The Korisapadu underpass in Bapatla district turned into a photo booth after an old aeroplane, bought by Hyderabad’s Pista House, was stuck on Saturday. The incident came to light after its video went viral on social media platforms. Several people eagerly rushed to the spot to click selfies. Police said, Ch Shiva Shankar, a resident of Hyderabad who runs Pista House, a popular food chain, bought a used aircraft to set up an aeroplane restaurant. The plane, while being shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad on the trailer of a truck, was stuck at Korisepadu late on Saturday. In view of maintenance works at Medarametla, officials had closed the Addanki to Hyderabad service road. Vehicles headed to Hyderabad were diverted through the Korisapadu underpass. Traffic was disrupted for a few hours after the plane was stuck. Medarametla police rushed to the spot after they received information and initiated action to help the aircraft pass through the underpass. After a couple of hours, the truck driver managed to pass through the underpass without causing any damage to the aeroplane. Speaking to TNIE, Medametla SI Siva Kumar said the driver was unaware of the traffic diversion and was unsure whether the vehicle could pass through the underpass, so he stopped at the spot to prevent any damage to the plane.