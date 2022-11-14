Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh secures 4th place in groundwater recharge

According to the data, the total annual groundwater recharge in the country is 437.60 bcm, the annual groundwater extraction 239.16 bcm and the stage of groundwater extraction is 60.08%.

Groundwater

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh has secured fourth place in total annual groundwater recharge with 27.23 billion cubic metres (bcm) and stood second in the availability of groundwater for future use with 18.54 bcm, according to the data of Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India.

It may be noted here that groundwater resources assessment is carried out at periodical intervals jointly by the State groundwater departments and the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) under the guidance of the respective State level committee on groundwater assessment at State level and under the overall supervision of the Central level expert group.

Such exercise was taken up in 1980, 1995, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2020. Uttar Pradesh has stood top in annual groundwater recharge with 71.45 bmc, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 35.23 bmc and Maharastra with 32.29 bmc.

Groundwater level data of pre-monsoon 2022 for the country has revealed that the general depth to water level ranges from 5 to 10 metres below ground level (mbgl). Water level of less than 2 mbgl is also observed in Andhra Pradesh on par with Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Kerala, Jharkahand and Tamil Nadu in small patches.

The groundwater level in the range of 2-5 mbgl is seen in a few pockets of Andhra Pradesh, along with neighbouring Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and also other States, according to the data of Dynamic Groundwater Resources.

Compared to the 2020 assessment, the total annual groundwater recharge in the State has increased from 24.1 bcm to 27.22 bcm, which is attributed to excess rainfall, an increase in surface water impoundments, a reduction in groundwater draft and government intervention.

The number of groundwater over-exploited mandals has also decreased from 23 to 6, which include Veldurthi in Palnadu, Pedaaraveedu in Prakasam, Tanakal in Hindupur, Rolla and Gandlapenta in Sri Sathya Sai districts.

The data has shown that Gudipalle and Nindra in Chittoor, Bollapalle in Palnadu, Racherla in Prakasam and Agali in Sri Sathya Sai are critical assessment units. The groundwater resources have been assessed watershed-wise and apportioned to mandals.

The annual extractable groundwater resources are 25.86 bcm. The current annual groundwater extraction for all uses is 7.45 bcm and stage of extraction 28.81%.

