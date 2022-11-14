Aspiring entrepreneurship conference ends at KLU in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Director of Innovation MK Kaushik said that the students should grow up as entrepreneurs.

Ambati Rambabu

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu visiting Polavaram project site on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day conference of aspiring entrepreneurs concluded at KL University, Vaddeswaram of Guntur District on Sunday.

Many students studying Computer Science Engineering courses participated.

The conference was held on November 12 and concluded on the 13th. Director of Innovation MK Kaushik said that the students should grow up as entrepreneurs. Chairman of Bhumi Organics Raghuram said that the pollution in the environment can be reduced by developing the organic industry. 

KL Startup CEO Govil, Principal Subrahmanyan, HoD of CSE K Bhagyam, Deputy and others participated.

Comments

