JSP chief’s Gunkalam visit a flop show: AP Minister for Housing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh on Sunday termed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Gunkalam in Vizianagaram district for ‘inspecting’ houses under construction in Jagananna colonies an utter flop show.

Speaking to newsmen, he said Pawan expected that beneficiaries of the housing scheme would support him, but it did not happen. “Like a weekend guest, he spent some time moving here and there and did some mudslinging against the YSRC regime and left the place,” he ridiculed

Ramesh said like never before Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave 31 lakh house sites to women from poor families, thus creating a valuable asset for them. Further, 21 lakh houses are being constructed in two phases on the sites allotted to them.

“When the works are still underway, why the Jana Sena chief is dissatisfied with the implementation of the housing scheme? In Gunkalam, 10,000 houses are being constructed. Pawan Kalyan says no works are being done. Is he blind?” the minister sought to know.

Lambasting Pawan Kalyan for his comments, Ramesh asked where the promised 3 cents of land by the TDP government was, which was supported by Pawan Kalyan. “Did they give a cent of land from 2014 to 19 to the poor people,” he asked.

Taking exception to Jana Sena leaders’ visits to housing colonies, he said beneficiaries will teach them a lesson. “After trying to instigate beneficiaries, the JSP chief will return to Hyderabad,” he alleged.

Dismissing the Jana Sena chief’s claim of toppling the YSRC government as empty talk, the Housing Minister said Pawan Kalyan can never be able to do anything to their government.

“Pawan Kalyan and his mentor and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu are vilifying the YSRC government at every juncture. People are watching and they will see Pawan Kalyan, Lokesh and Naidu defeated in the next polls,” he predicted.

Dismissing Jana Sena’s claims of corruption and multi-crore housing scams, he said when everything is being done in a transparent manner, where is the scope for any corruption or scam? On Lokesh’s proposed padayatra, he said Naidu’s son will not be able to enter the State Assembly in 2024 despite his political gimmicks.

In a separate press conference at Vizianagaram, Deputy Assembly Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy said Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Gunkalam was only a struggle for existence. He dared the Jana Sena chief to prove his allegations of a multi-crore housing scam.

“All he is doing is to please Naidu. He is not even having the capacity to contest all the 175 seats, but dreams of becoming the Chief Minister,” he ridiculed.

