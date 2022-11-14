Home States Andhra Pradesh

Normal life hit as rains lash Nellore, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh

According to the data furnished by the revenue department, Nellore district received an average rainfall of 3 cm on Sunday.

Published: 14th November 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 07:46 AM

The temple town of Tirupati experienced a downpour on Sunday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the Nellore and Tirupati districts on Sunday, affecting normal life. Several rivulets are overflowing across the district. Following a downpour since the early hours of Sunday, low-lying areas on the outskirts of Nellore city such as Janardhan Reddy Colony and Bhagat Singh Colony were inundated.

The situation was no different in Kavali and other areas. Somasila reservoir has been receiving nearly 16,000 cusecs of water from upstream.

According to the data furnished by the revenue department, Nellore district received an average rainfall of 3 cm on Sunday. Kavali recorded the highest rainfall of 12 cm, followed by Jaladanki and Bogole with 10 cm, Kandukur and Lingasamudram 9 cm, Ulavapadu 7 cm and Gudluru mandal 8 cm.

Road connectivity to more than 20 villages falling under Kondapuram, Jaladanki and Kavali mandals was affected due to the overflowing of rivulets. Colonies such as Janatapeta, Balakrishna Reddy Nagar and others in Kavali were flooded. Drains were clogged. Roads in Ummareddy Gunta, Balaji Nagar and Nawabpeta and colonies on the outskirts of the town were flooded.

Railways under bridges at Ramalingapuram, Magunta Layout and Atmakur bus stand were filled with rainwater in Nellore city, obstructing the movement of vehicular traffic. Light showers began to lash Tirupati from the wee hours. The showers intensified into heavy rain that lashed the district at regular intervals, which continued till the evening.

Commuters faced trouble in the afternoon hours due to downpours. Satyavedu recorded the highest rainfall of 7 cm, followed by Buchinaidu Kandriga and Pitchatur with 5 cm, Pellakur 4 cm and Thottambedu 3 cm. The district recorded an average rainfall of 2 cm.

Meanwhile, Kadapa district witnessed moderate rainfall on Sunday. Badvel received the highest rainfall of 2 cm, followed by Kadapa and Siddavatam with 1 cm. Civic officials initiated measures to clear the flooded roads.

Low pressure in Bay around Nov 16

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood around November 16. South Coastal districts of the State, which witnessed heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday, are expected to have light to moderate rains for the next two days. On the other hand, light to moderate rains are likely at a few places in Rayalaseema, while North Coastal districts are expected to remain dry, IMD report said

