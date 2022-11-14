TDP condemns desecration of NTR statue in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday condemned the desecration of former chief minister NT Rama Rao's statue at Uppalapadu. Unidentified miscreants put a garland of slippers on the NTR statue.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu accused the ruling YSRC of resorting to such disrespectful acts as the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had indulged in changing the names of institutions and removing statues of eminent leaders.

Advising the YSRC government to change its attitude, he demanded stern action against those who resorted to desecrating the NTR statue.TDP State president K Atchannaidu and other leaders also condemned the desecration of the NTR statue and demanded action against the culprits.

