Botcha dares Pawan to prove Rs 10,000 housing graft

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s claims of corruption in carrying out Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu housing programme, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana challenged the actor-politician to prove his allegations.

On Sunday, Pawan had visited Gunkalam Layout in Vizianagaram district, which happens to be Botcha’s native district. After inspecting the ongoing works, most of which are at foundation stage, the Jana Sena chief questioned the government’s sincerity in implementing the scheme. He claimed that the YSRC government has resorted to irregularities to the tune of more than Rs 10,000 crore.

“What does he think of himself? I have been a minister for several years and have represented my district for decades,” the minister lashed out at Pawan and challenged him to prove his accusations. “How can there be a Rs 10,000 crore scam, when the amount being spent for the scheme is less than Rs 15,000 crore. If he proves his, I will hang my head (accept he is wrong),” he asserted.

Describing JSP as a party of celebrities, with its leader visiting the State as per ‘call sheet’, the minister sought to know if anyone in Vizianagaram told him that so and so amount was taken from them for a house?

“Did anyone complain that land was acquired from them for less money and sold for more?” he asked.

Cautioning Pawan from making baseless allegations, Botcha said people of the State are not naive or ignorant. “They still treat Pawan Kalyan as a celebrity. Be it him or a comedian, they will gather in large numbers,” he remarked.

For us State progress is paramount: Min

Asserting that there are no irregularities, the minister pointed out that Gunkalam is the second largest layout, spread across 400 acres, with house sites for 10,000 people under the scheme. Elaborating, the minister said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure pucca houses for the poor in the State.

Till date Rs 7,700 crore has been spent for construction of 21 lakh houses in two phases. Once they are completed in 2-3 years, several new towns and townships will be visible in the state, he explained. The minister expressed dismay at the JSP chief for ignoring the fact that bills are being paid for the houses being constructed in a phased manner.

Further, three choices are being given to the beneficiaries for funding of the houses. Payments are being made according to their choice. Questioning Pawan’s loyalty, Botcha remarked that Jana Sena is in an alliance with the BJP, but its chief is moving close to the TDP. On Visakhapatnam as executive capital, he said the CM is ready, but some forces are creating obstacles.

