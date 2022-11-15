Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure quality standards in BEd colleges: Botcha Satyanarayana

Published: 15th November 2022 05:38 AM

Exams

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana has said inspections will be conducted to determine the quality standards in BEd colleges in the State. He held a review meeting with Principal Secretary (Higher Education) J Syamala Rao, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy and other officials on Monday. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said a record level of admissions took place in degree colleges, which was never seen earlier. As many as 3,15,600 students (93.38%) out of 3,37,987 who passed Intermediate, have joined degree courses. 

There is no truth in the propaganda that admissions in degree courses declined. About 79.63% of students who passed Intermediate, joined degree courses in 2018-19, and 88.19% in 2019-20. About 1.20 lakh students took admission in engineering colleges, 12,000 in pharmacy, 5,000 in agriculture and aquaculture, 15,000 in medical and nursing, 5,600 in IIIT and 10,000 in graduation courses in other States, he explained. 

The Education Minister directed the vice-chancellors of universities to take measures to maintain quality standards in BEd colleges. He also held a review meeting virtually with the vice-chancellors and asked them to inspect whether the BEd colleges are following the NCTE standards or not before renewal of affiliation. 

