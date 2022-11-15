Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain batters Nellore and Tirupati districts for fourth day

Nellore, Tirupati and its suburbs continued to receive rain for the third consecutive day on Monday, affecting the normal life and almost inundating low lying areas. 

TIRUPATI/NELLORE: Nellore, Tirupati and its suburbs continued to receive rain for the third consecutive day on Monday, affecting normal life and almost inundating low lying areas. Continued rain has led to swollen drains, throwing vehicular traffic out of gear in urban areas including Nellore city, Kavali, Sullurpeta and Naidupeta areas. The Municipal Corporation of Nellore has taken measures for the free flow of rainwater in the city limits. 

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu asked officials to be alert of any untoward incident that might happen due to rise in water levels in all major water bodies. Nellore district recorded an average of 6 cm of rainfall, said data. Vidavaluru and Indukurpeta mandals witnessed highest rainfall with 16 cm followed by Kovur with 15 cm. Thotapalligudur mandal received 14 cm,  Nellore city, urban and Kavali witnessed 12 cm of rainfall. Kodavalur mandal recorded 11 cm, Buchireddypalem, Jaladanki and Venkatachalam mandals received 10 cm of rainfall.

Nellore Municipal Corporation officials led by Commissioner D Haritha instructed the officials to take up repair works for the damaged drains, culverts on a war footing basis. Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy directed the officials to support the farmers in the district and also clear floodwater from the residential areas strategically. 

“The under-bridge areas of Ramalingapuram, Magunta Layout, Ayyappa Temple area need cognizance. Work of repairs of tanks, roads, and buildings need to speed up. I request the officials to distribute essentials to the daily wagers who have been facing troubles like lack of food due to rain,” said the minister. According to Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, 10 mandals in the district have received nearly 10 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. 28 mandals have witnessed an average of 10 cm of rainfall in the past four days.

