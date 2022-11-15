Supreme Court to hear bifurcation, capital issues separately

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court has stated that it will hear petitions regarding the State bifurcation and capital Amaravati issues separately and posted the case hearing to November 28. When the Special Leave Petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the High Court verdict on capital Amaravati and the petition pertaining to the State bifurcation came up for hearing before a division bench, comprising Justice KM Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and former attorney general KK Venugopal appearing for the State government, urged the two petitions to be dealt with separately.

When Venugopal brought the issue of farmers filing the contempt of court petition in the AP High Court with regard to Amaravati issue, Justice Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy said till the Supreme Court hearing is not completed, there will be no pressure. Another advocate Vaidyanathan explained the content of the AP High Court verdict on Amaravati in which it ruled that the State Assembly has no “legislative competence” to pass any resolution or law for change of capital or bifurcating or trifurcating the capital city.

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court has stated that it will hear petitions regarding the State bifurcation and capital Amaravati issues separately and posted the case hearing to November 28. When the Special Leave Petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the High Court verdict on capital Amaravati and the petition pertaining to the State bifurcation came up for hearing before a division bench, comprising Justice KM Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and former attorney general KK Venugopal appearing for the State government, urged the two petitions to be dealt with separately. When Venugopal brought the issue of farmers filing the contempt of court petition in the AP High Court with regard to Amaravati issue, Justice Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy said till the Supreme Court hearing is not completed, there will be no pressure. Another advocate Vaidyanathan explained the content of the AP High Court verdict on Amaravati in which it ruled that the State Assembly has no “legislative competence” to pass any resolution or law for change of capital or bifurcating or trifurcating the capital city.