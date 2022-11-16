Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt to celebrate 85th anniversary of Sri Bagh Pact today to highlight decentralisation

As part of decentralised development, the location of Andhra University, the headquarters and the High Court shall be in different regions.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will be celebrating the 85th anniversary of the Sri Bagh Pact on Wednesday.The government will be organising various events across the State throughout the day to highlight the essence of decentralisation, first mentioned in the Sri Bagh Pact, which was signed on November 16, 1937.

The government is planning a series of events as Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a firm believer of decentralisation to ensure social and economic development of all the three regions in the State. After coming to power, the Chief Minister has mooted the idea of decentralised development which according to him will materialise only by establishing three capitals in the State, i.e. executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.  

On Wednesday, YSRC MLAs and Assembly constituency incharges of Kurnool, Kadapa, Annamayya, Nandyal, Anantapur, Tirupati, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Prakasam and Nellore districts will form human chain at 9.30 am along with the general public to support the idea of decentralisation and balanced regional development. Over 7,000 people in each district are expected to participate in the event.

The Sri Bagh Pact was reached between the political leaders of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions on November 16, 1937, during the separate Andhra movement. The agreement is an important subject matter for the people of Rayalaseema region.Apart from various issues like setting up of universities, irrigation projects and others, the pact also made a mention of decentralisation.

As part of decentralised development, the location of Andhra University, the headquarters and the High Court shall be in different regions. As per the pact, while the university may continue to be where it is, the High Court and Metropolis are to be located in suitable locations in coastal districts and Rayalaseema and the choice should be given to people of Rayalaseema.

