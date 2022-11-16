AP Pavilion opened at International Trade Fair

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF), which was thrown open at Pragati Maidan in Delhi on Tuesday.Potential trade products were displayed by departments of Industries, Trade Promotion Corporation, Handlooms and Textiles of the government of AP.

The India International Trade Fair is a premier event organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) every year in the national capital. The fair attracts general visitors in large numbers and businessmen across the globe. Hence, the AP pavilion was opened at the fair to showcase the arts and crafts of Andhra Pradesh.

The fair is set up with the theme ‘Vocal for Local and Local to Global’ for which Andhra Pradesh have around 20 GI tag products on which Lepakshi has laid special emphasis to attract good business. SHGs and MEPMA had made efforts in displaying their products. The concept of One District One Product (ODOP) was also highlighted.

