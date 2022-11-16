Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP, YSRC deceiving  people, alleges Congress

The APCC chief accused the Chief Minister of failing to convince the Prime Minister to fulfil all the bifurcation promises, including special category status to AP.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Sake Sailajanath

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Sake Sailajanath (File | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress State president Sake Sailajanath lambasted both the ruling parties at the Centre and in the State for deceiving the people of Andhra Pradesh by being two-faced. “Both have two agendas – a hidden agenda and a public agenda. Both are insincere in ensuring bifurcation promises to AP are realised,” he told media persons in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vizag visit, Sailajanath said everyone saw how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to appease the Centre. Taxpayers money was used for a meeting for mutual appreciation, he criticised. He also found fault with the PM and the CM for speaking in different languages at the public meeting, leaving people in confusion as to what both were saying to each other.

The APCC chief accused the Chief Minister of failing to convince the Prime Minister to fulfil all the bifurcation promises, including special category status to AP. “We have decided to take out a padayatra from Anantapur to Srikakulam in December to safeguard the interests of the State and democracy. At the same time, we demand Jagan to publish a white paper on State finances,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP YSRC
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp