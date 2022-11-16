BJP, YSRC deceiving  people, alleges Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress State president Sake Sailajanath lambasted both the ruling parties at the Centre and in the State for deceiving the people of Andhra Pradesh by being two-faced. “Both have two agendas – a hidden agenda and a public agenda. Both are insincere in ensuring bifurcation promises to AP are realised,” he told media persons in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vizag visit, Sailajanath said everyone saw how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to appease the Centre. Taxpayers money was used for a meeting for mutual appreciation, he criticised. He also found fault with the PM and the CM for speaking in different languages at the public meeting, leaving people in confusion as to what both were saying to each other.

The APCC chief accused the Chief Minister of failing to convince the Prime Minister to fulfil all the bifurcation promises, including special category status to AP. “We have decided to take out a padayatra from Anantapur to Srikakulam in December to safeguard the interests of the State and democracy. At the same time, we demand Jagan to publish a white paper on State finances,” he said.

