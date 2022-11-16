Elephant falls into agriculture well in Andhra, rescued

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Forest officials rescued an elephant late on Monday after it fell into an agriculture well at Mogili in Bangarupalyam mandal, Chittoor district. The incident came to light after a video of forest officials rescuing the pachyderm went viral on social media.

According to reports reaching here, the jumbo entered the fields at Gandlapalli as there was no compound wall and accidentally fell into the well. Villagers informed the forest officials as soon as they noticed the elephant struggling in the well. A team led by DFO Chaitanya Kumar took up the rescue operation.

They used an excavator to create a pathway so that the jumbo could climb out of the well. The DFO later said the department had been paying compensation to farmers who have incurred losses due to damage caused to the crops by the elephants.

Kumar added that farmers would be paid for damages caused to the well.Appealing to the farmers to construct a compound wall around agriculture wells to prevent such incidents, the forest official said they will take measures to provide government support for the same.

