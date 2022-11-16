Five ecotourism projects to come up in Andhra, zoos to get new attractions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The forest and environment department has proposed to set up at least five ecotourism projects under the jurisdiction of each forest division in the State. Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has directed officials to start the ecotourism projects adhering to the Central guidelines. At least 100 ecotourism projects should be set up across the State, he said.

Holding a review meeting with the forest department officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Peddireddy said all the facilities for tourists should be provided in the ecotourism projects. Suggesting that the officials bring new animals into zoo parks in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati to attract visitors, he said required approvals should be obtained after discussing the matter with the Central Zoo Authority. He also directed the officials to evolve plans to arrange tram and a ropeway from Kapila Theertham to Tirupati zoo park.

Underscoring the need for framing standard operating procedures for issuance of No Objection Certificates from the forest department, he said there are instances of the government losing rights on the forest land due to NOCs issued without proper verification.

The records with regard to NOCs issued for forest land are not proper in some divisions. Stating that around 37 lakh hectares of land is in the 2,522 odd forest blocks across the State, Peddireddy made it clear that the responsibility of protecting the land lies with the department. Precautions should be taken to avoid human loss due to straying of wild animals into habitations adjacent to forest. Trenches should be arranged to prevent wild elephants from straying into villages, he said.

Stating that there are 17,005 Jagananna housing layouts across the State and 15.6 lakh houses are being constructed in the first phase of the housing scheme, he asked the officials to focus on supplying saplings from the forest department nurseries for avenue plantation and to raise green cover in the layouts.Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forest) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Y Madhusudhan Reddy and other officials were present.

