Give power to agriculture pump sets: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials to look into applications pertaining to free electricity connection to agriculture motor pump sets on a priority basis, Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy asserted that quality power should be supplied to agriculture as directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Conducting a video conference with the electricity department officials from his camp office on Tuesday, he maintained that the government is pro-farmer and wanted the officials to resolve all the issues of farmers related to power connections promptly.

With regard to complaints that the officials were keeping the applications for agriculture connections pending for days, he said explanation would be taken from the officials concerned. Stating that every complaint coming from farmers would be taken seriously, the minister said stringent action would be initiated against those demanding money from farmers. Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, Transco CMD B Sreedhar and others attended the meeting.

