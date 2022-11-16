Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan attends Amrit Bharat Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan attended Amrit Bharat Rath Yatra organized by Vipra Foundation near Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari temple in Brahmin Veedhi Tuesday.The Amrit Bharat Rath yatra is part of the Parshuram Kund Amantran Yatra, organized by Vipra Foundation, a non-profit NGO, to promote pilgrimage to Parashuram Kund in State, where construction work is going on to establish a 51-feet grand idol of Lord Parashuram at the sacred site where he performed his atonement.

A grand fair is held at the sacred site in Jan every year on Makar Sankranti.Malladi Vishnu, Velampalli Srinivas, MLA and others were also present.

