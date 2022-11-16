Home States Andhra Pradesh

Solar fencing, trenches to prevent jumbo-invasion in Chittoor

As a result, the jumbos in search of food frequently stray into nearby villages leading to human loss and crop damage.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: With increasing human-jumbo conflicts, given the abrupt rise in the population of elephants in the Koundinya Royal Elephant Zone spread across Kuppam, Palamaner and Punganur divisions, the forest authorities in tandem with the Chittoor district administration has stepped up the work to resolve the issue by digging trenches and erecting solar fences across these three divisions, to prevent the elephant attacks.

The authorities have completed around 70 kilometres of solar fencing while trenches stretching 60 kilometres were dug across the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary to reduce the frequent elephant footfall in human habitations. According to official records, a total of 10 elephants died while 6 farmers lost their lives in the last three years in the human-elephant conflicts. Also, crop loss in 3,400 incidents was reported in these attacks.    

According to official records, the Koundinya Royal Elephant Zone spread across 353 square kilometres, house numerous elephants, while pachyderms from the neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states also cross the borders and invade into the wildlife sanctuary.

The unofficial estimates by the officials indicate that the sanctuary has exceeded the carrying capacity of the elephants as the population has seen a significant rise over the year due to favourable conditions and encroachment of jumbos from the Satya Mangalam forests straying into Koundinya sanctuary.

As a result, the jumbos in search of food frequently stray into nearby villages leading to human loss and crop damage.Though the forest department is trying to trap and drive away the elephants into forests using crackers, tom toms and tractors regularly. On most occasions, the process is ending as a futile task resulting in large-scale crop loss to farmers in the region.

Yagamuthi from Gandlapalli at Mogili village in Bangarupaem Mandal, said, “As our village lies abutting the Koundinya elephant zone, which shares its boundary with forest area, the wild animals stray frequently damaging our crops in the village. On Tuesday too, an elephant herd tried to stray into our village.

Fortunately, the elephant fell inside the agriculture well and the timely reaction by the forest officials proved to be a big relief to the villagers. The erection of solar fencing will override the chances of elephants straying into the villages.” Forest minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy instructed the forest officials to set up base camps at various locations to track the elephant movement and alert locals and villagers in the time of elephants venturing into habitations.

These base camps can track the jumbo movement in nearly 78 km inside forests. The minister also sent recommendations to the state govt to increase the financial assistance to farmers incurring crop loss due to elephant attacks and also requested the cen tre to extend assistance from National Disaster Management Fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Solar fences Human jumbo conflict
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp