Winning all 175 Assembly seats quite possible: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that winning all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State is not an impossible task, if the good work being done by the YSRC government for the welfare of people and development of the State is properly explained to people during the door-to-door campaign.

Interacting with the YSRC rank and file from Visakhapatnam north Assembly constituency at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, he exhorted them to prepare for the polls by taking forward the good work done by the government during the past three-and-a-half years. As part of his mission to win 175 out of 175 Assembly seats, Jagan has started interacting with the YSRC functionaries from at least two Assembly constituencies in the State a week.

Explaining the reasons for conducting such meetings even though elections are 16 months away, Jagan said first of all he wanted to meet them as it has been quite long since he met them. The second reason was to emphasise the importance of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme to reach out to the people highlighting the good work being done by the YSRC government and at the same time take feedback from them, he explained.

Discussing the implementation of development programmes and welfare schemes in the Visakhapatnam north Assembly constituency, Jagan insisted that the YSRC activists should cover each and every house in the ward as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku programme.

Reiterating that 98% of promises mentioned in the YSRC election manifesto have been implemented, the Chief Minister said the party cadre should strive to achieve the goal of winning all the 175 Assembly seats in the State in the next elections. Out of 1.05 lakh houses in the North Assembly constituency, 80,000 have been provided benefits of welfare schemes and development programmes, covering 76% of the households.

“We should all think in such a situation, winning 175 out of 175 Assembly seats is quite possible,” Jagan averred.While participating in the door-to-door campaign, the YSRC activists should identify the people in the wards, who are not getting benefited from the schemes even if they are eligible, and ensure that the leftout are covered in the next phase, he stressed.

YSRC Visakhapatnam district president Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam north constituency coordinator KK Raju and other leaders were present.

