Andhra govt installs kiosk to check for harmful apps to combat financial crimes

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Due to the rise in financial crimes, online sexual harassment and other cyber crimes, leading to death of innocent lives, the State government has launched a programme called Cyber Safe Kiosk, which will scan users’ mobiles for dangerous applications. District SP M Ravindranath Babu formally installed Disha Cyber Kavach at District Police office and Disha Mahila police station. The SP said that the State police department has allocated three Disha Cyber Kavach mobile scanning machines to the Kakinada district police department which are made by the National Forensic Sciences University under the Ministry of Home Affairs with ESF Lab’s technical partnership. The scanning machine detects dangerous applications in Android mobile and suggests removing them. Ravindranath Babu advised the public to take advantage of this facility to protect mobiles from dangerous apps