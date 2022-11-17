Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSCHE inks two deals for training staff in higher education institutions

The deal is aimed to help youth learn more skills, creating employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in the State.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA) for the upskilling of the faculty at Higher Education Institutions (HEI) in the State.APSCHE chairman Prof. K Hemachandra Reddy and CEMCA director B Shadrach signed the deal during the India CSR Summit 2022 held in New Delhi on Wednesday.  

As many as 10,000 faculty members will be trained using (Commonwealth of Learning) COL-Udemy online courses. The MoU is expected to facilitate classroom-based Capacity Building Programme for 200 faculty empanelled by APSCHE across Andhra Pradesh.

Expressing happiness, Hemachandra Reddy said the MoU would be a game changer in terms of upskilling the faculty of the State. Shadrach lauded the APSCHE chairman for the reforms initiated in the last three years.  

The Council for higher education also signed a deal with the Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC). Under the MoU, MEPSC will implement various skill development programmes for degree colleges and other HEIs across Andhra Pradesh.The deal is aimed to help youth learn more skills, creating employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in the State.

