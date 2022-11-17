Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops arrest 4 accused for killing man over past feud

The DSP said the accused have had feuds with the victim and his elder brother Srinivasulu for the last two years.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:21 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: MR Palle police on Wednesday arrested four people in connection with the killing of one Venkatesh, a resident of Harijanawada at ST Krishna Reddy Colony in Mallamgunta panchayat, Tirupati rural Mandal on November 16.

The four arrested were identified as Nagari Vishnuvardhan and Puthalapattu Gopi, both aged 20, Nagari Sai Kumar and Nallabala Krishna, both 22. They were all from Tirupati rural Mandal. The police  also seized two motorbikes and two knives from them.

Based on a complaint lodged by Adipudi Chinna (28), the kin of the deceased, a case under IPC Section 302 r/w 34 was booked against the accused.West SDPO B Narasappa said the MR Palle led by CI Surendernath Reddy and SI Vinod Kumar, including station staff, arrested the four accused. During preliminary interrogation, they admitted that they had killed Venkatesh.

The DSP said the accused have had feuds with the victim and his elder brother Srinivasulu for the last two years. On November 4, Venkatesh and his brother Srinivasulu objected to the accused consuming alcohol in the colony street, which led to an altercation between the two groups.

Naraiah, father of Vishnuvardhan and Sai, who learnt about the altercation went to the deceased’s house to talk to them where the deceased and his brother beat up in front of everyone. Enraged by this act, on November 6, the four accused stabbed Venkatesh brutally at his home and succumbed to injuries on November 10, while undergoing treatment.

