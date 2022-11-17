Hill resort at Lambasingi to be inaugurated soon

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A modern hill resort, constructed by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), at Lambasingi, a village in the Eastern Ghats of Chintapalli mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district is set to be inaugurated in a week or two.

Located 35 km from Narsipatnam and 40 km from Paderu, Lambasingi is a popular tourist destination which attracts travel enthusiasts from not only Andhra Pradesh, but also from other neighbouring states. A heavy influx of tourists is witnessed at the hill station during winters when the mercury drops to zero degrees Celsius.

The Haritha Hill resort will have eight suites with all amenities. There has been a demand for such a permanent facility at Lambasingi for a long time now, APTDC deputy divisional manager, K Haritha pointed out. On tariffs, she said, “Nothing is fixed yet, but the suites will be affordable.”Currently, the APTDC only provides tent houses, while some private players run some other facilities.

Haritha said the Corporation has been operating Lambasingi package tour, covering Lambasingi hill point view, Kothapalli waterfalls, Matsyagundam and Modakondamma temple. Paderu ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Authority) has also introduced tourist attractions such as zipline, bungee jumping, and boat riding at Tajangi Lake, situated within seven km radius of Lambasingi.

Following a drop in the number of Covid cases, there has been a steady surge in footfalls at tourist destinations, officials said and added that revenue has almost doubled this year as against last year. It may be noted that travel and hospitality sector were severely affected for two years due to the outbreak of the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

Elaborating, Haritha said Rs 2.48 crore revenue was raked in at Borra Caves this year, up from Rs 1.23 crore recorded last year. Recently, tariff at Borra Caves in Araku Valley was increased by Rs 10. Tickets for adults cost Rs 80 and Rs 60 for children.

Officials are making arrangements at the hill station ahead of heavy tourist influx during winters, the APTDC official said and added that as part of agri tourism, they will soon be introducing a package tour to Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) at Chintapalli, home to very rare flora and fauna.

Elaborating on other facilities, Haritha said the APTDC has both water and road transport fleet. There are six buses, including two mini buses, and two SUV vehicles, besides a few speed boats at Rushikonda Beach.

“The boating facility, introduced recently from the fishing jetty, has received good response,” she said. The boat runs daily from the fishing harbour to the backwaters, covering 1.5 km, between 9 am and 5 pm. The charge for the 10-minute boat ride is Rs 250 per head, she explained.

There are package tours to Araku, Pancharama Kshetras, city tour, Arasavalli and Papikondalu as well, she pointed out and said tourist influx is high during summer and winter seasons, and Dasara vacation.

