No truth in YSRC govt’s claim of  fulfilling all election promises: Chandrababu Naidu

KURNOOL: TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday lashed out at the YSRC government for cheating the people in the name of three capitals. “How can this government build three capitals when it failed to even repair the damaged roads and fill potholes in the State?’’ Naidu questioned.

Naidu started his three-day tour of Kurnool district on Wednesday. On the first day, he started his ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign against the YSRC government from Kurnool city by organising roadshows at Kallur Chennamma Circle, Bellary Chowrasta and Peddapadu. Later, he reached Kodumur where he garlanded the statue of former chief minister Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and addressed a gathering. From there he went to Devanakonda and Pathikonda where he participated in roadshows.

Addressing the gatherings, Naidu slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming that his government had fulfilled all the promises, ignoring the fact that he failed to repair even the damaged roads and complete irrigation projects in the State.

The government was playing a three-card game with the State and cheating the people with unwanted statements instead of concentrating on development, he alleged. Earlier, Naidu interacted with students and youth at Orvakal and said Jagan failed to implement his promise of providing jobs to the educated youth.

Naidu said he, as the former chief minister, allotted 10,000 acres for development of the industrial hub near Orvakal, but there has been no progress in the project in the last three-and-a-half years.

Speaking about the general administration, Naidu alleged that rowdy rajyam prevailed in the State. Police officials, particularly CID, had turned into ruling YSRC activists, he charged. The public were coming forward to tell their woes to TDP leaders under the YSRC regime and the people were getting ready to teach a fitting lesson to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the next general elections, Naidu added.

Tension at Pathikonda

Tension prevailed at Pathikonda in the evening when some Rayalaseema activists protested against Naidu’s Kurnool district visit. TDP cadres arranged a welcome ceremony for Naidu who came to Kurnool on a three-day tour.

Meanwhile, the Rayalaseema activists reached the spot and tried to stage a protest by raising ‘Go Back Naidu’ slogans and holding placards, However, police foiled their protest and took some of the Rayalaseema activists into custody and shifted them to Pathikonda police station.

