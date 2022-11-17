Home States Andhra Pradesh

Promote surgeons, implement pay scale immediately: Health minister to officials

In three weeks of the trial run of the scheme, post launch on October 21, a total of 4,76,753 people across the state have been benefitted from it so far.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:06 AM

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajani directed the officials to promote deputy civil surgeons as civil surgeons and civil assistant surgeons as deputy civil surgeons. The minister instructed the officials to take measures to implement pay scales to the doctors.Minister Vidadala Rajani held a review of the Family Physician concept at the Health Department headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

In three weeks of the trial run of the scheme, post launch on October 21, a total of 4,76,753 people across the state have been benefitted from it so far. Of them, 2,00,447 are outpatients.The minister inquired about the progress of the family physician concept, the difficulties encountered at the field level as well as the response from the people, the suggestions from the doctors and other details through the officials.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the trail run of the Family Physician concept is running successfully across the state. “This concept is one of the brainchild ideas of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 104 MMU vehicles attended twice to 4733 YSR health clinics and once to 4267 YSRHCs across the state. The staff also visited respective villages in two batches and conducted medical examinations. I received positive feedbacks from the people on the medical system. It is a great thing that six staff including an MBBS doctor go directly to the respective villages and provide medical services,” said the minister.

“The people are getting 67 types of medicines and four types of medical tests, free of cost. So far, 97,011 BP patients and 66,046 diabetic patients have been tested. Their health will also be continuously monitored. Currently, we have 96.5 per cent of medical officers under the scheme. Some new MMU vehicles are being made available very soon as part of making them visit every YSR village health clinic twice a month. Dashboards have also been developed for state and district-level offices; smart phones and tabs have been provided to all the medical officers,” said minister.

