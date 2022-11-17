Sri Bagh Pact anniversary celebrated in Rayalaseema in a big way

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL: The 85th anniversary of the Sri Bagh Pact was celebrated at various places in Rayalaseema districts on Wednesday in support of decentralisation. Rallies were organised and human chains formed highlighting the three-capital proposal of the YSRC government.The Joint Action Committee set up in support of the decentralised development plan of the government, YSRC MLAs and MPs actively participated in the rallies, human chains and other programme organised in the district and mandal headquarters.

The celebrations were held in a big way in Kurnool, Kadapa, Annamayya, Nandyal, Anantapur, Tirupati, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Prakasam and Nellore districts to make the people understand the need for setting up three capitals to promote balanced regional development in the State.

Speaking at Banaganapalli in Nandyal district, MLA Katasani Rami Reddy highlighted why the government is keen on establishing the judicial capital in Rayalaseema.“The Sri Bagh Pact was signed in 1937 to highlight how Rayalaseema should be part of development and why Kurnool should be named as one of the capitals. It’s not just a mere formality to establish a judicial capital in Kurnool. What matters is the added benefits once the process is completed. The capital will ensure development of the backward region. That is why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants a capital to be established here,” he explained.

Rami Reddy added that a huge rally in the name of ‘Rayalaseema Garjana’ will be organised on November 25 to press for the establishment of judicial capital in Kurnool.Echoing similar sentiments, Allagadda MLA Gangula Brijendra Reddy said, “The previous TDP government had done injustice to Rayalaseema by supporting a few realtors in Amaravati region. Decentralised development is the need for the hour to rectify regional imbalances and everyone needs to support the three-capital proposal.”

Participating in an event at Ongole, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said the YSRC government is keen on establishing three capitals to ensure uniform development across all regions in the State.Stressing the need for establishing three capitals, a lawyer said, “Kurnool was the capital once in the united Andhra Pradesh and it was forcibly shifted to Hyderabad. We got another chance to establish a capital here but then Amaravati was named as the capital. We don’t want to leave this opportunity now. If Kurnool becomes a capital, our children will be the beneficiaries.”

Anantapur MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy appealed to all the people of Rayalaseema to be ready to fight evil forces for the development of the region, which was neglected by the successive governments.

He asserted that Jagan’s three-capital proposal will promote balanced regional growth and avoid movements for separate statehood in future. The MLA participated in Satyagraha Deeksha organised by the Vikendrikarana Sadhana Samithi at Kalluru Subbarao statue on Lalitha Kala Parishad premises.

After becoming the Chief Minister, Jagan came up with the proposal of decentralised development. However, opposition parties with vested interests are creating obstacles to setting up of judicial capital in Kurnool. Hence, people of the region irrespective of their political affiliations, should come together to get the judicial capital set up in Rayalaseema, he stressed. The Rayalaseema Non-political JAC also formed a Maha Human Chain in Kurnool to mark the anniversary.

MLA: 3-capital plan will ensure balanced growth

Setting up of judicial capital in Kurnool, executive capital in Visakhapatnam and legislative capital in Amaravati will ensure balanced regional development of north and south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions in the State, besides promoting rapid growth, said Anantapur MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy

