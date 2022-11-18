200 cops deployed for Palnati Utsavalu in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 200 policemen would be deployed for security at Palnati Veeraradhana Untsavalu scheduled to be held from November 23, Karampudi circle inspector Jayakumar said.A review meeting was held on the arrangements for the historical festival in Karempudi on Thursday. The famous Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu would be celebrated from November 23 to 27.

The celebration will start on Karthika Amavasya which falls on November 23. Rayabaram would be held on November 24, Mandaporu on 25, Kodiporu on 26, and Kallipadu on 27.The CI said devotees from across the State would visit Karampudi village during the four-day festival and added that 200 police officers would be deployed to ensure their safety.

Special parking zones would be set to up for vehicles on Macherla, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda roads, he added. Gurazala RDO Addaiah instructed the gram panchayat officials to take up special sanitation works in the village. He also instructed the officials to work in coordination to ensure the festival is conducted cheerfully and successfully.

