GMC strives hard to get better Swachh rank

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) are leaving gearing up to achieve a better rank in Swachh Survekshan 2023. GMC officials have achieved 100% door-to-door waste collection, following regular awareness programmed and inspections by the civic body chief.

It may be noted that the civic body ranked seventh in Andhra Pradesh and 108th across the nation in Swachh Survekshan 2022. As part of the solid waste management programme, two major projects, Jindal waste to energy plant and plastic waste to synthetic fuel plant, have been effectively implemented.

Approximately 1,200 metric tonnes of garbage from major cities such as Vijayawada and Guntur, and eight municipal towns in Guntur district generate 15MW electricity. The corporation uses synthetic fuel, produced from the processing of plastic waste, to run at least 100 vehicles, including dumpers, tractors, mini compactors, and autos.

In an effort to secure a better rank in the cleanliness survey, the officials have conducted a workshop for all sanitary inspectors, prepared an action plan for next year and expedited the works. Recently, GMC bagged the first rank in the State in Swachhata Ki Do Rang national campaign for educating citizens on the importance of segregation of waste.

GMC has partnered with as many as 358 schools in the city to educate students on the importance of waste segregation and management, and sanitation so that they can play a significant role in implementing them at their homes and educating their parents. Along with this, GMC has also announced Swachhata Awards 2023.

The competition would take into consideration nine areas of cleanliness and hygiene. Awards will be given to commercial establishments, firms, hotels, hospitals, schools, self-help groups, and NGOs that maintain clean premises and manage segregated waste properly.

Winners would get cash prize and appreciation certificates. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu explained that the initiative is to encourage citizens to maintain proper sanitation and take an active role in achieving a Clean Guntur. He also suggested the citizens to participate in the competition and make it successful.

Civic body announces Swachhata Award 2023

GMC bagged the first rank in the State in Swachhata Ki Do Rang national campaign for educating citizens on the importance of segregation of waste. It has partnered with as many as 358 schools to educate students on the same so that they can play a significant role in implementing them at their homes and educating their parents. Along with this, GMC has also announced Swachhata Awards 2023.

GUNTUR: Officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) are leaving gearing up to achieve a better rank in Swachh Survekshan 2023. GMC officials have achieved 100% door-to-door waste collection, following regular awareness programmed and inspections by the civic body chief. It may be noted that the civic body ranked seventh in Andhra Pradesh and 108th across the nation in Swachh Survekshan 2022. As part of the solid waste management programme, two major projects, Jindal waste to energy plant and plastic waste to synthetic fuel plant, have been effectively implemented. Approximately 1,200 metric tonnes of garbage from major cities such as Vijayawada and Guntur, and eight municipal towns in Guntur district generate 15MW electricity. The corporation uses synthetic fuel, produced from the processing of plastic waste, to run at least 100 vehicles, including dumpers, tractors, mini compactors, and autos. In an effort to secure a better rank in the cleanliness survey, the officials have conducted a workshop for all sanitary inspectors, prepared an action plan for next year and expedited the works. Recently, GMC bagged the first rank in the State in Swachhata Ki Do Rang national campaign for educating citizens on the importance of segregation of waste. GMC has partnered with as many as 358 schools in the city to educate students on the importance of waste segregation and management, and sanitation so that they can play a significant role in implementing them at their homes and educating their parents. Along with this, GMC has also announced Swachhata Awards 2023. The competition would take into consideration nine areas of cleanliness and hygiene. Awards will be given to commercial establishments, firms, hotels, hospitals, schools, self-help groups, and NGOs that maintain clean premises and manage segregated waste properly. Winners would get cash prize and appreciation certificates. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu explained that the initiative is to encourage citizens to maintain proper sanitation and take an active role in achieving a Clean Guntur. He also suggested the citizens to participate in the competition and make it successful. Civic body announces Swachhata Award 2023 GMC bagged the first rank in the State in Swachhata Ki Do Rang national campaign for educating citizens on the importance of segregation of waste. It has partnered with as many as 358 schools to educate students on the same so that they can play a significant role in implementing them at their homes and educating their parents. Along with this, GMC has also announced Swachhata Awards 2023.