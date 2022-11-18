Home States Andhra Pradesh

Husband attacks wife with knife in Anantapur

Enraged by it, Paresh attacked Sumangali  with a vegetable cutter on Thursday morning at the college premises while she was heading to her department.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A husband allegedly attacked his wife with a knife, in an attempt to slit her throat, at college premises where she is working as a commerce lecturer, here on Thursday morning. According to III Town CI Kathi Srinivasulu, the woman identified as Sumangali from Rayadurgam, was married to one Paresh, belonging to Buchaiagaripalli at Bukkapatnam Mandal.

The couple did not had a child which created a major rift between the two. Paresh often used to threaten Sumangali of dire consequesces. Irked by it, Suman registered a complaint against Paresh at the Rayadurgam police station, who booked him for torturing his wife. Since then, the couple had been staying separately for the last two years. Sumangali recently sent a divorce notice to Paresh that irked him.

He initially tried to solve the differences verbally, but all in vain. Enraged by it, Paresh attacked Sumangali with a vegetable cutter on Thursday morning at the college premises while she was heading to her department. The students rushed to her rescue, caught Paresh and handed him over to the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic abuse
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp