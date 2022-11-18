Husband attacks wife with knife in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A husband allegedly attacked his wife with a knife, in an attempt to slit her throat, at college premises where she is working as a commerce lecturer, here on Thursday morning. According to III Town CI Kathi Srinivasulu, the woman identified as Sumangali from Rayadurgam, was married to one Paresh, belonging to Buchaiagaripalli at Bukkapatnam Mandal.

The couple did not had a child which created a major rift between the two. Paresh often used to threaten Sumangali of dire consequesces. Irked by it, Suman registered a complaint against Paresh at the Rayadurgam police station, who booked him for torturing his wife. Since then, the couple had been staying separately for the last two years. Sumangali recently sent a divorce notice to Paresh that irked him.

He initially tried to solve the differences verbally, but all in vain. Enraged by it, Paresh attacked Sumangali with a vegetable cutter on Thursday morning at the college premises while she was heading to her department. The students rushed to her rescue, caught Paresh and handed him over to the police.

