No development in YSRC govt: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of completely blocking the progress of the State, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said there was absolutely no development in the State in the past three-and-a-half years, while rowdyism and crime were on the rise.Addressing a roadshow at Adoni on the second day of his three-day visit to Kurnool district, Naidu said the people had now realised their mistake of electing Jagan.

He expressed surprise at an incident of a whole family attempting suicide after they were threatened by a police constable. Two members of that family died, he said and asked as to why the law and order system had become like this. He made it clear that the ‘psychos’, being encouraged by Jagan, could hardly threaten him.

“What will happen if TDP cadre retaliates. The police should seriously think about this,” he observed and sought to know why the police officials are keeping silent though the local YSRC activists are resorting to some kind of attacks on TDP leaders during his visit in Kurnool district.Expressing happiness over the huge turnout for his roadshows, Naidu said though he is not a film actor people turned up in large numbers. “This clearly indicates that the public support is only with TDP,” he asserted.

Alleging that liquor mafia is ruling the roost in the State, he said, “It is Jagan who manufactures liquor and it is he who markets the stuff.” “The Hawala minister represents Prakasam while the Benz minister represents Kurnool district and this is how the State Cabinet is formed. The MLAs are deeply involved in corruption and the other YSRC leaders are looting the mineral resources,” he charged.

Stating that there is no State in the country which has three capitals, the TDP chief asked the public whether they want three capitals or a single capital. But the Chief Minister, who stays in Tadepalli, wants three capitals, he stated.

Stating that he vowed to enter the Assembly again as the Chief Minister, Naidu said the TDP victory in the next elections will be for the State not for himself. “I believe that you will shower your blessings on me. I will work hard, provide education to children and bring industries. My efforts are not for myself and they are for the youth and their future, he said, while addressing a roadshow in Yemmiganur.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed for a while when students under the banner of Rayalaseema JAC, held ‘Go back’ placards and raised slogans describing Naidu as a traitor of Rayalaseema and attempted to obstruct his convoy at Yemmiganur.Advocates also threatened to obstruct the visit of Naidu to Kurnool if he failed to support the move to set up judicial capital in Rayalaseema.

