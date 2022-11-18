Home States Andhra Pradesh

Searches at 18 units of chit fund firms conclude

Officials said evidence of diversion of funds, non-payment of GST, not giving security under Section 31 was collected.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The searches initiated at 18 units of chit fund companies across the State three days back, concluded on Thursday with seizing of all the records and material relevant for the proceedings under the Chit Fund Act, 1982.

Officials said evidence of diversion of funds, non-payment of GST, not giving security under Section 31 was collected. “In view of the above, all the Deputy Registrars of Chits in the State are directed to take necessary action, including penal action on the above noticed irregularities,’’ the officials said.

The inspection by the officials of the Stamps and Registration Department in the units of various chit fund companies across the State started on Tuesday after receiving complaints of malpractice and violation of the RBI Act and the Chit Funds Act.

Raids on chit fund firms have been carried out for the third time since October. It may be recalled that searches were conducted on October 21 at 12 firms and at five companies on October 31.

During the preliminary scrutiny of the firms’ balance sheets for 2021-22, the officials have observed trends of diversion of funds. The officials also found that the firms were not paying GST on penalties collected from subscribers for late payment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chit fund company Chit Fund Act
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp