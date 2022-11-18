Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two-day RTI camp court launched at collectorate

On Thursday, the commissioner launched a two-day camp court with petitioners and officials concerned to resolve the RTI queries received from petitioners at the Tirupati collectorate office.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Increasing awareness of the Right To Information (RTI)-2005 Act, led to a surge in pleas from people belonging to rural and urban areas, seeking information under the RTI Act , said State Information Commissioner U Hari Prasad Reddy.On Thursday, the commissioner launched a two-day camp court with petitioners and officials concerned to resolve the RTI queries received from petitioners at the Tirupati collectorate office.

Speaking on the occasion, Hari Prasad said the officials concerned should be aware of the RTI Act and the files concerning various departments should be filed according to the index and the information on the website should be updated regularly as per section 4 of the RTI Act, which will allow the officers to provide information to people on time.

The RTI application fee for people in urban areas is Rs 10 while the application fee for people in rural areas is Rs 5 and a receipt should be given to the petitioner and the response should be sent to the petitioners through speed or registered post, he informed

